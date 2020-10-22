A New Promo Promises "the Biggest Twist in Bachelorette History" as Clare and Dale Sneak Around

The "biggest twist in Bachelorette history" is coming and we are oh so ready for it.
E! News has an exclusive new promo for the next episode of The Bachelorette and it is a juicy one. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss can't keep their hands off of each other, which we've seen before. But what we haven't seen is that they appear to be making out in Clare's suite, and the other men are ready to bang down the door after realizing how long Dale has been missing.
"Let me go hide in the closet," he says over footage of the pair making out.
Chris Harrison then announces that "Clare's not coming to dinner," and chaos ensues. Kenny yells his now infamous line, "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette," and Clare's shouting "sick! sick!" into the sky.
One (or more likely all) of the guys has had enough.
"If you want to go be with Dale," he says, "then we'll all go home."
We all know what eventually happens, and the promo promises we're about to get there—with some help from this season's number one pun.
"There's a Clare frontrunner here and the men have to Dale with it," the promo announces. "Setting the stage for the biggest twist in Bachelorette history."
Cue that other infamous scene of Chris telling Clare she's blown up the show, and we're on the edge of our seat, waiting for Clare to do the damn thing and for Tayshia Adams to make her highly anticipated arrival.
While that twist is obviously what we've all been waiting for since sources first confirmed it in August, it sounds like there's a lot of drama to come before we get there. ABC's synopsis of the episode reveals some details about next week's episode that make us think there's a lot more going on here than just Clare's attraction to Dale.
According to ABC, "Clare attempts to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails this week. Yosef is particularly determined to confront the unsuspecting Bachelorette on a number of issues—only to have Clare heroically stand up to him. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit to get the lowdown on Clare's guys. Things go awry when Clare decides to have an extended after-party with eight of the bachelors. Tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on. Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster. Comedy favorite Margaret Cho makes a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast before a live audience, however, these suitors have something more devious in mind."
Apparently Zach J. comes on a bit too strong and Chris has to step in, and things go really awry when Clare cancels a daytime date to extend the after-party, probably just to spend more time with Dale, bringing us one step closer to the answers we've all been waiting for.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.