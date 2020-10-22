Kevin Hart Talks Newborn Daughter Kaori & Why He's Hitting Up Dwayne Johnson for Money

Related : Kevin Hart Talks Baby No. 4, Telethon & More

Whether he's hosting E!'s Celebrity Game Face, starring in a blockbuster movie or doing stand-up, Kevin Hart remains one of the busiest men in Hollywood.

While "dad" isn't a recent addition to Kevin's many titles, he did just welcome a new baby girl, Kaori May Hart, with wife Eniko Parrish. Thankfully, the parents, who also have a 2-year-old son in addition to Kevin's two children from a previous marriage, are doing "amazing," as the comedian told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Thursday, Oct. 22's Daily Pop.

"I'm extremely lucky," Kevin continued. "The wife is happy. Two girls, two boys, you can't write it better. So, I'm extremely blessed."

He added that he "can't wait to get back" and see his newborn daughter, though he's certainly away for a good reason: this weekend, Kevin is hosting the return of the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon made famous by the late comic and actor Jerry Lewis.