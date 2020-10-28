Tracee Ellis Ross' Iconic Quotes About Fashion Will Never Go Out of Style

Dressing fabulous and looking fierce is all in a day's work for Tracee Ellis Ross.

The actress and producer comes from a long line of fabulous fashionistas, but we'd expect nothing less from the daughter of famous soul singer Diana Ross.

Over the years, Tracee has found a way to pave her own path to success and developed a style all her own, one of the many reasons why she will be honored on Nov. 15 with the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award. Of course, you don't get to be a fashion icon without coming up with your own set of rules, tips and tricks of the trade.

Tracee has opened up through the years about some of the things that have made her the fashionista the world has come to know and love. Like how she and her brother Evan Ross are the fashion gurus in the family or how she used to use clothes as an escape to feel more confident. Keep scrolling to see in her own words what made Tracee the icon she is today.