Terry Bradshaw Helps Daughter Rachel Perform for First Time Since Her Husband's Death

Terry Bradshaw pulled off two victories on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

One, he was able to squeeze into his favorite pair of jeans—although doing so took a lot of work, especially since he'd spent most of quarantine eatings things like barbecue and donuts—just in time to give the famous NASCAR command, "Drivers, start your engines!" at a Texas Motor Speedway race.

It was at that same event where Terry scored his second win: his daughter Rachel, who was previously adamant that she would not perform "God Bless America," took the NASCAR stage and belted out the patriotic tune.

This was a big deal for the 33-year-old, mostly due to the fact she hadn't performed in more than three years.

"When Rachel lost her husband, she lost her passion for singing," Terry explained in a confessional, referring to the tragic death of Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas that left Rachel widowed just months into their marriage.