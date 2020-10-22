Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan Break Up After 20 Years Together

Related : Anna Wintour Apologizes for "Intolerant" Mistakes at "Vogue"

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan have called it quits, multiple outlets report.

The longtime Vogue editor-in-chief, who is also artistic director for the magazine's parent company Condé Nast, has been with the venture capitalist for over 20 years. The pair were rumored to have married in 2004 after beginning their relationship five years earlier.

In November 2019, a source for Page Six said that it had been "quite a while" since Anna and Shelby had been seen out together, and that things had taken a bad turn for the prominent couple after it was revealed that Shelby owed the IRS $1.2 million.

"That was the beginning of the end," the source told the outlet. "He started to become a liability."

Anna has always remained very private when it comes to her personal life. The journalist, who shares children Bee Shaffer and Charles Shaffer with ex-husband David Shaffer, subtly addressed the public interest in her relationships back in a 1999 New York Magazine article. "There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press," she said at the time. "You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that's just something that you just don't focus on."