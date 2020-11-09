See Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

BREAKING

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80
She's an icon for a reason!

Jennifer Lopez is being honored at this Sunday's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards with the Icon Award. To say this is a well-deserved acknowledgment would be the understatement of the decade. The actor, musician, producer and business woman's career has spanned multiple decades, forms and fashion trends, and she's not slowing down anytime soon.

When you think of Lopez, her incredible work is matched by her impeccable fashion statements. Everything from her lowcut sweeping gowns to more low-key track suits that she rocks when she's off stage, she makes anything look like its couture.

Before she receives the PCAs Icon Award this Sunday, Nov. 15, check out all of her most iconic looks. From that sexy Versace dress at the 200 Grammys to colorful ball gowns and statement-making looks at the Met Gala, one thing is for sure: no matter the rocks that she's got, she always kills it when it comes to fashion!

50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Scroll through the gallery to see how she manages to top herself over and over again when it comes to iconic red carpet looks.

We can't wait to see what she wears this weekend when the 2020 PCAs airs live on E! Sunday at 9 p.m.!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for AT&T
Strapless Chic

The triple threat sported this white strapless and belted jumpsuit with a bold voluminous neckline by Solace London during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. She completed her look with Anabela Chan diamond cluster earrings, a Le Vian diamond tennis bracelet and rings by Djula & Yvan Tufenkjian

 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Lady in Red

The actress sparkled in a red Elie Saab dress at the HFPA and Hollywood Reporter party during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.  

 

V E Anderson/WireImage
Ready in Ruffles

The star donned chic daywear and a Djula ring for a Hustlers press conference in Toronto. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bold in a Beret

The star was dressed to impress on a press day for Hustlers, donning this leather look and matching beret. 

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
Not-So-Mellow Yellow

The star dazzled in a standout yellow gown by Maison Yeya at the premiere of Hustlers at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, perfectly accessorized with a Judith Leiber money clutch.

 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ab-solutely Stunning

JLo serving us our daily dose of Vitamin C in this beautiful orange ensemble from Ralph Lauren.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sexy in Silver

The star definitely turned heads On The Floor in this shimmery silver outfit designed by Versace.

JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Midnight Beauty

J-Lo shows off her killer bod in this flattering asymmetrical iridescent dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pink Perfection

Staying true to her sexy style, the singer hit the 2018 AMAs red carpet wearing a bright pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Shining Star

Jennifer lit up the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a silver Charbel Zoe gown that featured daring cutouts.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Bow Down

The Second Act actress bared it all with her Balmain gown, featuring a sexy side slit and cut-out style neckline at the Met Gala 2018.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Pretty Peplum

J. Lo knows stunned striking pleated Ester Abner number and an orange lip—iconic.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time
Bronzed Beauty

No one does a side slit quite like this pop star. The Shades of Blue star stuns in this gold-trimmed Zuhair Murad gown, complete with a sexy plunging neckline. 

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic
Glistening Goddess

The singer posed perfectly in a long-sleeved David Koma dress and these knockout silver peek-a-boo heels. 

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Blushing Beauty

The actress steps out at the NBC Upfronts in this elegant, off-the-shoulder blush dress by Elie Saab and a pair of nude heels. 

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sky Blue

The singer climbs the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2017 Met Gala in a sky blue Valentino dress. 

AP/REX/Shutterstock
Cutout Queen

J Lo wears a daring black cutout gown by Julien MacDonald at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lovely in Lavender

It doeesn't get any more feminine than this beautiful Ralph & Russo gown J Lo wore to the 2017 Grammys. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Beads or Bust

This Reem Acra beaded gown was perfect for none other than J Lo herself. 

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
Hot Fire!

J Lo walked the red carpet at the 2016 Latin Grammy  Awards in this smoking hot Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Girl

Jennifer went for a golden yellow capped Giambattista Valli frock at the 2016 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Holy Smokes

Talk about slay! J Lo bared all in this ice blue Nicolas Jebran at the 2015 American Music Awards. 

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop
Wonder -Lo

The singer sported a Michael Costello jumpsuit with a cape to the launch of her Residency in Las Vegas in 2015.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
Peachy Keen

The singer hits a United Nations Foundation event in an all-pink Christian Siriano get-up with peachy Christian Louboutin heels.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
It's My Birthday!

The pop star sizzles at her birthday celebration at 1OAK Southampton in a sexy Bao Tranchi design.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Signature Look?

J.Lo shows plenty of skin (and her rock-hard physique) in a sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Tony Time

The actress and singer attends the 2015 Tony Awards in a Valentino Couture dress.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
So Sexy

Jennifer shut the red carpet down at the 2015 Met Gala in this risky custom Versace dress, that only she could have pulled off.

David Buchan/Getty Images
Think Pink

The star attends the Jennifer Lopez and Marie Osmond launch of the Put Your Money Where The Miracles Are campaign in Hollywood.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ice Queen

JLo trades her usual tight mini dresses for a delicate, icy blue Zuhair Murad sheer design at the Home Los Angeles premiere.

View More Photos From Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks
