Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Never Dated His Famous Co-Stars

Matthew McConaughey got steamy on screen with stars like Penélope Cruz, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson (twice!) but when the cameras stopped rolling, the relationship between these co-stars was totally platonic. Given that it's all too common for people starring in movies together to hook up off screen (it's how Brangelina happened, after all) it's worth wondering why Matthew never dated any of the people he received top billing with. In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Matthew revealed it simply never appealed to him.

"I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I worked with, I must say, did it well," he shared. "Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times but we always just kept it professional."

Matthew's lips may be sealed on which of those celebrities he once crushed on, but the True Detective alum is now happily married to model and designer Camila Alves. The couple, who walked down the aisle in 2012, share three children.