Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy After "Slightly Extreme" Birth

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is sharing the "terrifying" details of her son's birth.

"Abraham 'Bam" Benjamin Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy!" !" the actress, who portrayed Lavender Brown in the beloved series, wrote in an Oct. 22 Instagram post. "This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control."

The caption continued, "We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neo natal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes."