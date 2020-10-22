Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Premiere Early at Bravo's Drive-In Screenings

Want to watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City early? Well you're in luck, Bravo fans!

E! News can exclusively announce that Bravo will be hosting advanced drive-in screening events for RHOSLC in Los Angeles (Thursday, Nov. 5) and Salt Lake City (Saturday, Nov. 7) ahead of the series' Nov. 11 TV premiere at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Tickets are free of charge and available at rhoslc.eventbrite.com, offering thousands of fans the opportunity to watch the first episode safely from their cars. Each venue will include a winter wonderland with a grand entrance, Housewives trivia, complimentary snack boxes and a special message from Andy Cohen.

"With the comeback of drive-in theaters, we're excited to give Bravo fans an opportunity to step away from their homes and celebrate the newest addition to the franchise with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Maria Laino DeLuca, Senior Vice President of Consumer and Social Marketing at Bravo and Universal Kids, said Thursday.