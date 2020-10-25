QVC's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 10 Deals to Buy Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Attention QVC shoppers: Today is the day to buy!

With close to two months until Christmas, it's time to start shopping for must-have holiday gifts and everyone on your list. Fortunately, QVC is here to give you that extra push with a surprise Free Shipping Day.

That's correct! The shopping network has thousands upon thousands of products online that can ship for free. The only catch is you have to press buy by Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. PST.

From beauty products and fashion to electronics and kitchenware, there's no excuse to delay that special purchase any longer. Go to QVC's site now and keep scrolling below to see some of our gift picks.