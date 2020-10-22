Maluma, Ozuna and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

KIM TURNS 40

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards were one for the books.

Unlike many ceremonies opting to go completely virtual or mixing in pre-recordings, this star-studded event did things a bit differently. The Billboard Latin Music Awards was held in-person at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

And although the awards show didn't look like year's past, there's one thing that was still the same: the fashion!

That's right, the biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the fanciful affair on Wednesday, Oct. 21 with fun, fabulous and fierce style. Case in point? Manuel Turizo made the Florida temperatures rise with his white-hot suit. His decision to skip the standard black tuxedo paid off because his lewk was swoon-worthy.

Gaby Espino, who is known for her incredible style, didn't disappoint at the star-studded event. She lit up the ceremony with her glimmering gown, which featured an explosion of rhinestones and daring cut-outs.

The Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time

But of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Maluma, Ozuna and many others pulled out all of the fashion stops for the 2020 event.

Below, take a look at all of the incredible style moments at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. You'll be surprised to see which celebrities turned heads, dropped jaws and made viewers swoon.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Maluma

Known for his audacious style, Maluma shows up and shows out with a chic white suit for his opening number.

Alberto Tamargo/Telemundo
Gaby Espino

Gaby lights up the awards ceremony with her glimmering gown. The star dazzles in a cut-out design that features an explosion of jewel-toned beads.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Ozuna

Never one to disappoint, Ozuna goes all out for the Billboard Latin Music Awards with a diamond-embellished military jacket and black slacks.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Jeimy Osorio

The Puerto Rican star shines bright with her enchanting ballgown, which is full of glitz and glamour.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Dalex

Dalex goes for a bright and bold approach and it's a sight to see.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Manuel Turizo

The "TBT" singer makes the Florida temperatures rise with his fiery lewk. He leaves the boring black tuxedo at home and opts for a white-hot suit sans a shirt.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Aymée Nuviola

The singer proves a little black dress is all you really need to stand out from the crowd.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Alexandra Cabrera

Green with envy! The songstress turns heads with her eye-catching jumpsuit, which looks like a ballgown. The billowing skirt, asymmetrical top and rhinestone trim make it a knock-out.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Patricia Corsino

All that glitters is gold, and Patricia's shimmery gown is proof.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Jay Wheeler

The "Sin Ti" singer goes for a bold ensemble at the star-studded ceremony and it pays off!

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Nastassja Bolívar

The star makes a style statement on the red carpet with her larger-than-life gown at the 2020 event. The blush-colored lining of her dress is a chef's kiss!

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Sofia Castro

The 23-year-old actress proves less is more with her elegant and regal black strapless dress. The thigh-high slit, corset bodice and hot pink heels give her ensemble extra oomph.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
El Alfa

El Alfa's black tuxedo is anything but basic. His silver collar features dazzling embellishments.

E! News has you covered on all of the latest 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards updates. Click here to see the complete winners list, OMG moments and more.

