Katy Perry Returns to the Spotlight at the 2020 CMT Music Awards After Giving Birth

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
Katy Perry has officially made her entrance back into the spotlight. The new mom who gave birth to her baby girl Daisy Bloom with fiancée Orlando Bloom in August, graced the world with her presence at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The evening marked Perry's first public appearance since welcoming Daisy, and she looked like she hasn't missed a beat! She introduced Luke Bryan's performance.
"When CMT asked me about introducing my favorite American Idol co-star, I said, 'Sure, I'll do anything for Lionel Richie,'" she teased. "And then they had to clear up some confusion. But hey, hey, hey, I know you guys are really excited to see the one and only my friend, performing his smash hit, 'What she wants tonight,' from Sycamore Farms, Luke Bryan."
The musician was on deck to celebrate the biggest night in country music, and all of the industry's biggest stars came out to celebrate, including, Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde who were taking on hosting duties for the night.
Perry definitely brought the yeehaw in a cow print dress and coordinating hat, a look she first rocked on set of American Idol. And the more things change, the more they stay the same! She's been laying low since her daughter entered the world, but has taken to social media for the occasional selfie, and of course to promote all of her incredible upcoming projects.
Perry and Bloom announced the sweet news of their daughter's birth back in August, and the Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF made the announcement with the organization.
"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the proud parents continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
The pair set up a donation page in their daughter's honor.
Perry deserved a fun night on the town, and what better way to have some fun then presenting at the CMT awards. Hopefully next time she'll bring Daisy!
