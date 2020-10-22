The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Is Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

KIM TURNS 40

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 22, 2020 11:30 AM
E-Comm: H&M x Vampire's Wife CollectionH&M

H&M has a new line perfect for Halloween and beyond: The Vampire's Wife x H&M. This British cult brand is known for its vampy styles, which translate perfectly into Halloween costumes. 

Below, check out our favorite pieces from this new collab that you can turn into a witchy costume for Halloween or rock day-to-day.

read
The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

We love the statement sleeves on this dress. Just throw on a witch's hat for the perfect costume.

$35
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Cape

This fabulous piece can double as a witch's cape or bat wings.

$35
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

We're getting Victorian vibes from this maxi dress in a vampy black.

$70
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Bracelet

Accessorize with this bracelet that has a unique array of charms.

$25
H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M Dress

Look feminine yet edgy in this dress with a bow.

$50
H&M

Up next, yes, there's a sexy Halloween costume for that.

