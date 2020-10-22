CMT Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Live from Nashville, it's the 2020 CMT Music Awards!

The fan-voted ceremony is officially in the books, with the biggest names in country music on hand to raise a red Solo cup to their many accomplishments over the past year. (Y'all can expect more than one country music pun tonight!)

What this year's show lacked in red carpets it made up for in star power. Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde teamed up to host the CMT Awards, and Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Jessica Chastain, Kelly Clarkson and more celebs were on hand to present.

As for the nominees, McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett led the pack with three each. Jennifer Nettles was honored with the inaugural Equal Play Award for her continued advocacy for gender equality within the industry.

Find out who came out on top by scrolling through the complete list of winners below!