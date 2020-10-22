Rob Kardashian Returns to KUWTK to Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Best On-Camera Moments

Celebrating Kim Kardashian.
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kim's 40th Birthday Special, the Kadashian-Jenners came together to pay tribute to Kim's best KUWTK moments in honor of her milestone birthday.
Kris Jenner kicked off the segment, "Today we're filming Kim's best moments on camera as a way to celebrate her 40th birthday."
What made it even more special? The often-private Rob Kardashian joined Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick for this celebratory look back.
In typical Kardashian fashion, there was plenty of ribbing while celebrating Kim's 10+ years on camera.
Case in point: Khloe immediately reminded the family of Kim's brief stint as a pop star. At one point, the Revenge Body host teased, "Let's pump up my jam!"
The SKIMS mogul quipped, "Can we not?"
While watching herself record "Jam (Turn It Up)," she laughed and called it "so cringey."
"Oh my god, I can't," Kim stated through laughter. "I can't even hear my voice."
In defense of Kim, Scott declared the mother of four "a TV star, pop star, designer, mogul."
Kim's one weakness? Dancing.
As a montage played of Kim's many dancing attempts, including her Pussycat Dolls performance, she declared, "The things I've done are so embarrassing."
All jokes aside, the family made sure to praise Kim for the fashion icon she's become. For Kourtney, she loved her "iconic" twinning moments with Kim.
Supporting this sentiment, Kim replied, "We've had really good twinning moments."
As Kim's best fashion moments played on screen, Kris noted in a confessional, "I think it's really sweet and fun to celebrate all of Kim's best moments on the show."
Of course, many of these moments include Kim's love story with husband Kanye West.
"Kim, you've always had a pretty charmed life, but I've really been fortunate to watch you blossom and grow really from the moment that Kanye came into your life," the momager added. "And I'm just so grateful for the beautiful family that you guys have together."
"And all the Yeezy wear we get for free," Scott chimed in.
During this look back, Rob asked Kim if she remembered being called "Kimye" for the first time. On whether they're still referred to by the couple name, Kim said, "We're definitely Kimye."
Unsurprisingly, as footage played from Kim and Kanye's love story, Kris found herself tearing up.
Kim teased, "Oh, mom. Don't cry."
Shout out to Kourtney, who came to Kris' rescue by saying she almost teared up as well. (Not gonna lie, we almost choked up too.)
On this walk down memory lane, Kim relayed, "It is so much fun just to look back and see all of the fun times that we had together. This viewing party is so, so special."
"So, this is 40?" Kim asked her family.
In unison, they responded, "This is 40!"