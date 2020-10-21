Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Her Autonomy Was “Taken Away”

Related : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar is regaining her independence after she decided to quit the TLC reality series that made her big family famous.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Jill explained why she left the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On, in 2017 and distanced herself from her overly-controlling fam.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill told People. The 29-year-old explained that any goals she and husband Derick Dillard made together were never prioritized as highly as plans from the network or her family.

Derick, 31, said, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'"

When the couple finally left TLC, Jill said it caused an uproar. "It didn't go over very well with anyone," she said. "By that point we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."