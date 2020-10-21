CMT Music Awards 2020: See Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Attending the Show

Related : Female Country Music Stars Demand Equal Radio Play

Country music fans, it's time to celebrate!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers and songwriters are ready to safely perform some of their biggest hits of the past year.

Hosted by Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde, this year's telecast is being held in the heart of Nashville after being postponed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musicians including Ashley, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the way with three nominations each. Carrie Underwood is not far behind with two well-deserved nominations.

As for performers, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Little Big Town are just some of the artists expected to take the stage.

Before any award is handed out, however, pop culture fans may want to see what country music's biggest names are wearing for the safe award show. From designer dresses and heels to cowboy hats and flannels, this red carpet has it all.