Terry Bradshaw Struggling to Fit Into His Jeans During Quarantine Is Such a Mood

Quarantine hasn't been kind to Terry Bradshaw.
As fans of The Bradshaw Bunch may recall, the former NFL star managed to go "quarantine crazy" just days after the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put. Now, he's trying to make up for all of the extra indulging he did while stuck indoors, but as you can see in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, he hasn't made a ton of progress.
Terry is desperately trying to squeeze into his favorite pair of jeans, and when he's unable to wiggle them on while holding his breath—which of course leads to him accidentally letting out a fart—he plops down on the bed to try a new method.
Lying down, Terry rocks back and forth while using all of his strength to button the jeans, but still, nothing—a major let-down since he had been hoping to wear the pants to the big NASCAR event he and his family are attending on tonight's Bradshaw Bunch, as we previously teased.
While reflecting on the snafu and his failure to lose weight in the weeks leading up to the NASCAR event, Terry jokingly reassures his wife Tammy that he didn't always struggle like this!
"You didn't know me when I was playing because you weren't born, but I was a Greek god," Terry says.
"I had this long hair and I'd take my hand and I could do that," he adds while pretending to run his fingers through non-existent long locks. "Then I'd take my shirt off and my 6-pack would ripple."
"Then what? You'd wake up?" Tammy says, laughing.
Before the clip concludes, we get one last glance at Terry trying to squeeze into the jeans.
"I can't even suck my belly in!" he exclaims, but it seems as though he spoke too soon.
Miraculously, Terry stands up and seemingly manages to button the pants.
"Gosh I must've lost...4 ounces!" he jokes.
Don't miss more of Terry's antics (and the big NASCAR event!) on tonight's new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.