Glow’s Sunita Mani Shares Letter Sent to Netflix Seeking Greater Representation

The ladies of Glow revealed this week that in addition to fighting as wrestlers onscreen, they were fighting for better representation behind the scenes as well.

Star Sunita Mani posted a letter that she and fellow actresses of color sent to Netflix over the summer, asking the streaming platform to improve their experiences on the show and make them feel less "disempowered."

Mani explained on Instagram that the stars of color in the cast had a "raw and personal coming-together" in June to talk about how Glow reckons with race and how to "hold my show accountable."

Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Ellen Wong and Shakira Barrera joined Mani in sending an important note to producers and the show's creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

The letter began, "We are writing to you today to share some feelings that have been suppressed in all of us for a long time. As the principal women of color on a show tackling racist and offensive stereotypes, we have felt disempowered throughout our time on GLOW."