Tamar Braxton Slams WE tv's "Disgusting" Braxton Family Values Trailer Following Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is not impressed with WE tv.

On Oct. 21, the cable network released the first trailer for season 7 of Braxton Family Values. In the video clip, cameras rolled as Toni Braxton learned about her sister's hospitalization while recording music.

Evelyn Braxton explained, "Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide." Toni added, "It seemed like a dream, a bad dream."

Soon after watching the clip, Tamar decided to speak out on Instagram and slam the network for using her pain for a ratings ploy.

"After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F--K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼" she wrote on social media. "At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS--T." WE tv had no comment on Tamar's post.