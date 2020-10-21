KIM TURNS 40

WATCH HER MOST ICONIC KUWTK MOMENTS EVER!
Kim KardashianE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2020: The Crown, Dawson's Creek and More

Whether it's watc the royals or getting into the holiday spirit, Netflix will have something for everyone in November. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows joining the Netflix library below.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 21, 2020 8:27 PMTags
MoviesTVHolidaysCelebritiesNetflixThe Crown
Related: "The Crown" Season 4 Will Tell the Story of Princess Diana

Prepare—because Princess Diana is returning to our small screens soon. 

More than 20 years since the tragic death of the Princess of Wales, the story of Lady Di is being revisited by none other than Netflix's hit series The Crown come Nov. 15. With the show's fourth season ahead, Princess Diana is about to enter the fold as Prince Charles' love interest and, as history knows well, eventual wife. While their ill-fated romance is set to become part of the show's upcoming plot line, The Crown is not the only addition to the Netflix library next month. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the streaming giant unveiled what's coming to the site just in time to kick off the holiday season. In fact, for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, there will be plenty of options—from Netflix original Operation Christmas Drop to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's sequel to The Christmas Chronicles

photos
What to Expect From The Crown Season 4

For those looking for a bit more nostalgia, the hit '90s drama Dawson's Creek is also heading to Netflix, bringing all six of its seasons along. 

But don't just take our word for it—peruse the entire list of November additions and see what piques your interest below!

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special, Marathon

3
Exclusive

Will Emily in Paris Return For Season 2? What the Creator Says

The WB
11/1

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Netflix
11/2

Prospect

TF-Images/Getty Images
11/3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype 

Mother 

Netflix
11/4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy 

Netflix
11/5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? 

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop 

Paranormal 

Netflix
11/6

Citation 

Country Ever After 

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

Netflix
11/9

Undercover: Season 2

Netflix
11/10

Dash & Lily 

Trash Truck 

Forest Whitaker'S Significant Prods/Og Project/Kobal/Shutterstock
11/11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 

The Liberator 

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted 

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo 

Prom Night

FX
11/13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 

The Life Ahead 

The Minions of Midas 

Ollie Upton/Netflix
11/15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Focus Features
11/16

Loving 

Whose Streets?

Twentieth Century Fox Film
11/17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 

We Are the Champions 

Netflix
11/18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 

Netflix
11/19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Netflix
11/20

Alien Xmas 

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Open Road Films
11/22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square 

Machete Kills

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
11/23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 

Netflix
11/24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday 

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son 

Hillbilly Elegy 

Wonderoos 

Netflix
11/25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two *Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 *Netflix Anime

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
11/26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul 

Netflix
11/27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas 

The Call 

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker 

Don't Listen 

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas 

Virgin River: Season 2 

La Belva / The Beast 

11/28

The Uncanny Counter

11/29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Lunacy / IFC Midnight
11/30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful 

Finding Agnes 

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special, Marathon

3
Exclusive

Will Emily in Paris Return For Season 2? What the Creator Says

4

Why John Cena Was Ready to Marry Shay Shariatzadeh

5
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian