Kristen Bell's First Major Role Since The Good Place Is Perfect For Crime and Comedy Lovers

The description for Kristen Bell's latest gig already has us laughing.
After playing Eleanor Shellstrop in NBC's The Good Place for four seasons, the 40-year-old Veronica Mars alum is now headed to Netflix, where she'll star in and executive produce a new comedic thriller called The Woman in the House.
So who's the woman and what's so special about her humble abode? As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, the series is a funny, satirical take on blockbuster thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window. Across the eight-episode show, Bell will play the lead character, Anna.
The official description reads as follows: "For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder...Or did she?"
The Woman in the House was created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf (the team behind Nobodies), and executive producers also include Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal.
Following the news, Bell took to Instagram to share a photo of herself brushing up on the types of books that inspired the Netflix series. She wrote, "Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon."
Earlier this month, Bell made headlines after she showed support for her husband Dax Shepard, who relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.
"He is actually doing really great," she said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I mean look, you know, everybody's up against their own demons, sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse."
"The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan,'" Bell added. "Like we have a plan, if he has to take medication for any reason I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan, I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"
With Shepard in a much better place, the timing for Bell to focus on a new project couldn't be better.