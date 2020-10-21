Dr. 90210 Patient Wants His Split Earlobes to Resemble This A-Lister's

Put simply, Elliott does not like his earlobes.

The patient paying Dr. Michelle Lee a visit on Monday's all-new Dr. 90210 quickly points out why in this sneak peek clip: they've become so stretched out over the years that they're now split in half.

The earrings Elliott used to regularly wear were so big that Dr. Lee jokingly places one around her wrist "like a bracelet."

"I see a lot of patients who stretch out their earlobes," she says in a confessional. "But on a scale of 1 to 10, in terms of earlobe issues, Elliot is like an 11."

During the consultation, Elliott explains that for a while, he liked the stretched-out look: "I thought they were cool."

Now, he's "regretting" that—especially since everywhere he goes, his ears are "the first thing" people notice.

"Every single time," Elliott tells Dr. Lee. "Anything from, like, kids staring, tugging on their parents' shirts and stuff, pointing at me in grocery line. It's just like, I know you're gonna look at it. Just go ahead and get it over with."