Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj has a lot to celebrate.
On Wednesday Oct. 21, the "Starships" rapper took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn baby boy with fans. The post also honored her first wedding anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty.
In the caption of a photo featuring her new baby's tiny foot, Nicki wrote, "Happy anniversary, my love."
The artist revealed she was pregnant in July with an Instagram photo of her rocking a bright yellow wig and holding her belly.
"Preggers," she wrote in the caption.
The post came months after Nicki made headlines in May for seemingly hinting to fans on Twitter that she was dealing with morning sickness.
"Lmao," she tweeted. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo"
She also used Instagram to share with fans that she and Kenneth had officially tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse. One year ago, the singer posted an Instagram video of matching "Bride" and "Groom" baseball caps.
Now, baby makes three—and what an adorable baby he is!
Nicki has wanted a family of her own for a long time. In 2019, Nicki revealed that she was stepping back from her music career in order to focus on her new family with Kenneth.
"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September 2019. "I know you guys are happy now."
She later took back her comments.
Nicki also previously shared one of the reasons why she and Kenneth decided to build a life together.
"We're very close as friends, 'cause we've known each other since we were kids, but also, we're so sexually attracted to each other," she explained to E! News in October 2019. "People can say all they want, 'Love is not about looks,' or 'Physical attraction'. Yeah right, if you're not physically attracted to that person, bye."