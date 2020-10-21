Watch Kim Kardashian & Family Relive Her Most Savage Moments in KUWTK Bonus Footage

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian!

That's right: the reality star, businesswoman and social media influencer—we could go on and on, TBH—is turning 40 today. We've already been celebrating by looking back at some of her best looks, all the times she proved she's a total boss and even her past birthday parties, but today, we're kicking things up a notch.

Right now, E! is airing a Kim-themed Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon, and in between episodes, her family members—from Kylie Jenner to Scott Disick—are popping up to send special birthday messages.

The fun continues with an all-new KUWTK, "Kim's 40th Birthday Special," premiering at 10 p.m. tonight!

If you're just too excited to wait and see what Kim, along with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have in store for you, you're in luck: E! is bringing you bonus clips from the special episode that you won't want to miss.