Dolly Parton's Performance Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears—and It's Honestly Therapeutic

As The Late Show aptly tweeted, "@DollyParton sings 'Bury Me Beneath The Willow' and I think somebody is cutting onions."

Yes, Stephen Colbert's iconic guest Dolly Parton seemingly managed to get the late-night host to tear up during her remote appearance on the show Tuesday, Oct. 20. Can't say we blame him, though. After all, the singer was giving an impromptu performance of "Bury Me Beneath the Willow" as an example of the songs her mother would sing to her. During her performance, Colbert was spotted with his glasses off dabbing his eyes with a tissue.

Given his mix of laughter, smiles and welling eyes, it looked like even Colbert was caught off-guard by his emotional reaction to Parton's serenade. And, there's also the fact that the song is about someone asking to be buried underneath a willow tree before they kill themselves, heartbroken by a lover.