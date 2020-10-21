Kane Brown's Most Adorable Dad Moments Are Guaranteed to Make Your Heart Sing

As Kane Brown touchingly sings, "I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be."

And so far, so good for one of country music's brightest stars. In October 2019, the 26-year-old performer welcomed his first child, daughter Kingsley Rose Brown with wife Katelyn Jae, just over a year after they tied the knot in 2018.

"It's been amazing, man," he gushed of life with a baby to E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2019 American Music Awards. "I got two girls at home now."

While it had been less than a month since the little one's arrival at the time, she had already imparted an important lesson on her dad. As the singer told Jason, "She's teaching me that I can be patient."