Why Tia Mowry Says She and Husband Cory Hardrict Have to Schedule “Sex Dates”

Right on time! Tia Mowry is admitting that her sex life has gone from spontaneous to scheduled.
The Sister, Sister actress revealed that she now schedules "sex dates" with husband Cory Hardrict because the pair are so busy parenting their kids: 2-year-old daughter Cairo Tiahna and 9-year-old son Cree Taylor.
Tia appeared on iHeartRadio's What to Expect podcast and spilled the deets of her marriage with the Warm Bodies actor.
"We had sex dates," host Heidi Murkoff said of her own relationship, according to People. "We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn't get around to it."
Tia found a soul sister, saying, "Heidi, this is the first time where I'm admitting it: We do too... And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I'd be like, 'Why do you have to do that?'"
She added, "But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that." The 42-year-old mom continued, "You have to make sure that it's not neglected in any kind of way."
Tia isn't the only star who needs to pre-plan her romance. Jessica Alba, Kristen Bell, Eva Longoria and Christina Aguilera have all fessed up to adding the deed to their weekly calendars at times, often on their days off. Christina even dubbed her special time with her ex-hubby Jordan Bratman "naked Sundays."
Tia, meanwhile, has done a lot of inward reflection this year about who she is. She proudly showed off her 68-pound weight loss in August, and also opened up about her biracial identity and how her father's white privilege affected her.
She said she has learned a lot over the past few years as a mother, including to "sleep when the baby sleeps" and to not be afraid of taking time for herself.
"This woman had told me, 'Tia, make sure you do everything that you want to do. Even when it comes to having fun,'" she said on the podcast. "I was such a good girl, with Sister, Sister; I rarely got drunk and I was like, 'Let me see what it feels like, just to get drunk.'"
As for her career, the star and her sister Tamera Mowry recently teased that they are so ready for a Twitches 3 and said they were down to include sister-singers Chloe X Halle in the Disney Channel revival. There's reason to believe it would be a big hit—their 1994 TV series Sister, Sister dropped on Netflix this fall and then rose to the top 10 in the Nielsen ratings.
Tia raved on Instagram at the time, "Wow! Wow! Wow! That's all I gotta say! You guys always show up! Also feeling so loved and blessed."