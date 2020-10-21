Shop Rashida Jones' Southern California-Inspired Away Luggage Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Rashida Jones' new collab with Away luggage is inspired by the destination we'd most like to visit: Ojai, California.

The collection's canvas and vegan leather materials pay homage to the natural beauty of this picturesque Southern California valley town where Jones owns a home. The line includes a suitcase in two limited edition hues, a duffle bag, belt bag, tablet case and packing cubes.