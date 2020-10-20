Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Defend Chris Pratt After He’s Labeled Worst of the Hollywood Chrises

Iron Man and the Hulk are smashing any hate aimed at Star-Lord. That is to say, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are defending their Avengers buddy Chris Pratt after the Internet dubbed him the worst of the famous Chrises this week.
The age-old debate was revived over the weekend when producer Amy Berg forced fans to make a hard decision. She wrote, "One has to go," and posted pictures of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt. "chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run," one user joked, as others criticized Pratt's political beliefs.
Ruffalo was having none of it. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, he chastised Twitter users for bullying his co-star, who appeared alongside him in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," Ruffalo tweeted out. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule."
The actor, who portrays the Hulk, added a veiled reference to the upcoming U.S. presidential election, saying, "This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."
Downey Jr. also shot down any Pratt haters out there. "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude," Downey Jr. fired back on Instagram on Tuesday.
"AND he just married in to a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value," the actor added.
Downey Jr. proclaimed that anyone taking "issue" with Pratt should "delete" their social media accounts. He retorted, "Sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness."
Pratt's wife of one year, Katherine Schwarzenegger, called out the division online as well. She wrote on Instagram on Monday, "Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday."
The new mom continued, "There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."
In August, Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. E! News learned that the 30-year-old has been in "new mommy bliss mode" with both parents being "very hands on."
The Jurassic World actor also shares 8-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, who sent Pratt a gift after the arrival of Pratt's second baby.
You can weigh in on the battle of the Chrises and choose your favorite actor in our poll below.