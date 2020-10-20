Here's What's Really Going On Between Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton

Sofia Richie is slowly moving on from her Scott Disick breakup.
Just this weekend, the 22-year-old star enjoyed dinner with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. The two were spotted at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif on Oct. 17.
While the dynamic duo sparked romance rumors following their hangout, a source tells E! News the model is keeping things very low-key. Simply put, "Sofia isn't dating Matthew."
"They have been texting for a few weeks and decided to go out. She's having fun and isn't looking for a relationship," says the source. "She enjoyed her dinner date with him but it's super casual."
Plus, knowing that it's been a few months since the Flip It Like Disick star and Sofia decided to split after three years together, the source explains "she's been going out more to get her mind off her breakup."
According to the source, Matthew has known both Scott and Sofia for a while, as they "all run in the same circle." But for the reality TV personality, the source reveals she "thinks he's a really cool guy" and they "have a lot in common."
Echoing the same sentiments as the first source, a second insider adds, "Sofia is having fun going on dates. She has been out with Matt, but it's not exclusive. She's having a good time and just enjoying being single."
Sofia isn't the only one to have moved on. Last week, Scott was out and about with model Megan Blake Irwin. The two were seen hanging at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also spotted with model Bella Banos at Nobu. A source told E! News at the time, "They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other."
The source added, "It's been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn't want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella's energy and thinks she has a great personality."
Following the news, fans were quick to notice that Sofia unfollowed Scott on Instagram.
"Sofia was disappointed when she saw Scott was out with Bella," a separate insider previously told E! News. "He has said over and over he's not interested in dating and is focused on other things so it came as a surprise and she felt he has been dishonest."
While Scott and Sofia have reconciled their romance in the past, it looks like things are different this time around. In August, a source shared, "Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future."
For now, it appears Sofia and Matthew are a perfect matcha.