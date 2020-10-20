Shawn Mendes Says Literally "All" of His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is getting deep in his new documentary.

On Oct. 20, the "Mercy" singer released the trailer for his new Netflix original In Wonder and it looks like fans will get to see a different side of the artist.

The 22-year-old will take viewers behind the scenes of his recent world tour—where he performed in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia—and inside his life where he discusses the variety of struggles and pressures he's dealt with while balancing stardom.

"We're on a 104-show tour and it's pretty intense all the time," Shawn shared. "But this isn't the story about a famous musician. This is the story about a guy growing up."

Shawn's longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello will also be on camera multiple times. Towards the end of the two-minute trailer, the "Havana'' singer can be seen on a stage surrounded by lights as Shawn watches her backstage while playing the guitar.