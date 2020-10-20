Netflix Just Canceled Hilary Swank’s Away, Another Female-Lead Show

The Joint Mars Initiative surely wasn't expecting this hiccup.

Deadline first reported that Netflix has given the boot to Hilary Swank's Away, a space mission drama that just premiered on Sept. 4 and earned pretty decent viewership after spending a few weeks in the top 10 of Nielsen's streaming rankings. The Oscar winner played Emma Green, an American astronaut who says goodbye to her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter (Talitha Bateman) for a three-year trip to Mars that doesn't come without complications. Main cast members across the first 10 episodes also included Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki.

Following the news, Swank took to Instagram to thank her fans for watching. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star," she wrote. "And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one."