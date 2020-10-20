Billie EilishZac EfronE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Why Adele's Friend Alan Carr Wants Fans to Stop Talking About Her Weight Loss

As fans buzz about Adele’s recent transformation, the upcoming SNL host’s friend Alan Carr said she's talented regardless "what size knickers she wears."

By Mona Thomas Oct 20, 2020 4:13 PMTags
Weight LossAdeleCelebrities
Related: Adele Sparks Controversy With New IG Photo

Adele's friend wants to set fire to any Internet speculation. 

During an Oct. 20 episode of U.K.'s Lorraine, comedian Alan Carr said he wants fans to stop discussing his longtime pal's recent weight loss. 

"She's always been gorgeous with those eyes and those lips," he said. "You sort of missed the point if you're just worried about what size knickers she wears. 

Adele first shocked her fans with her transformation back in May when she celebrated her birthday. She debuted her new look on Instagram with a caption that was more focused on the global pandemic than herself.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," the 32-year-old, who is set to host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 24, wrote. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels [black heart emoji] 2020 okay bye thanks x. Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

photos
Adele Through the Years

At the time, a source shared with E! News that Adele went to different gyms and worked with a trainer in the mornings to drop the weight. "She gets her workout in first thing," said the source. "She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."

Trending Stories

1

Why John Cena Was Ready to Marry Shay Shariatzadeh

2
Exclusive

Captain Sandy & Hannah Are Already Fighting in This BDM Preview

3

Watch Gwen Stefani Expertly Dodge Blake Shelton Wedding Rumors

They continued, "She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps," added the insider. "She is in a groove. She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognizable and is continuing to lose weight."

Trending Stories

1

Why John Cena Was Ready to Marry Shay Shariatzadeh

2
Exclusive

Captain Sandy & Hannah Are Already Fighting in This BDM Preview

3

Watch Gwen Stefani Expertly Dodge Blake Shelton Wedding Rumors

4

Why Adele’s Friend Wants Fans to Stop Talking About Her Weight Loss

5

Kate Middleton Gives Off Princess Diana Vibes in Your New Fave Coat