Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Teases Big Bridal Decision Ahead of Tarek El Moussa Wedding

So many dresses, so little time!
Heather Rae Young took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 19 to give her fans a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous gowns she's considering for her wedding rehearsal.
"I've been rehearsal dress shopping!" the Selling Sunset star wrote on the social network. "Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality."
The real estate agent noted she wanted her fiancé Tarek El Moussa to choose what he wanted to see her in on their "special night" before they say "I do." It looks like there are several options, too. In the photos, Heather modeled a short dress with a long train and beaded belt, a one-sleeve ensemble with mixed fabrics and a hint of sparkle, and a flowy, V-neck number.
But did any of these looks actually make the cut? "These 3 are stunning," she wrote, "but they may or may not be the…one he chose. Out of these 3 which one would you choose for me? Or none of these? And if so what do you see me in? Something flirty and short or long and elegant?"
Heather noted the HGTV star would be posting the big reveal on his Instagram—so fans will just have to stay tuned. "Remember it may not be any of these 3," she teased. "But he chose well!!"
The bride-to-be found her actual wedding gown in September and revealed her designer, Galia Lahav, last week.
Tarek popped the question on the couple's one-year anniversary back in July.
As for when the big day will actually take place, Tarek recently told E! News' Daily Pop they're thinking "either May or October." They're also still ironing out other details, including the location. Tarek said they're deciding between Mexico and California.
However, one thing is for sure: The couple said they're not inviting any exes. As fans will recall, Tarek was previously married to Christina Anstead, but they announced their split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The Flip or Flop stars share two children together: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.
"No, no exes at the wedding," Tarek recently told Entertainment Tonight, adding the nuptials may not be televised. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."