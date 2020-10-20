Watch Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Make Jimmy Kimmel Take Off His Pants On-Air

Borat is back.

Sacha Baron Cohen made an appearance as the character on the Oct. 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Let's just say, things didn't go as the late-night host expected.

Donning his signature gray suit, the fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan said he needed to ask Jimmy Kimmel a "health questionnaire" due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also tried to spot the virus with a magnifying glass and smack it with a frying pan, despite Kimmel noting this method wouldn't work.

"He is a coward! This coronavirus is a coward!" the mockumentary star shouted after nearly swatting the cameraman.

But that's not all. After Kimmel answered all the questions, he was asked to participate in a physical examination, during which Cohen, er, Borat unzipped Kimmel's fly front with a clamp and pulled him around the room.

He wasn't the only one from the movie to make a cameo, either. At one point, Borat's daughter made an appearance and attempted to steal a portrait from the studio. However, this wasn't the only souvenir she wanted. She also made it clear she had to have Kimmel's pants.