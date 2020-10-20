The Crown Casts Dominic West as Prince Charles in Its Final 2 Seasons

Nothing funny or ironic going on here, no sir.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown has cast Dominic West as Prince Charles in its final two seasons. Now, if that news had come out in early October, we would have been like, "Oh sure! The guy from The Wire and The Affair!" But now, much later in October, we say, "That guy who left a handwritten note on his front yard to explain to reporters just how strong his marriage is? Oh, yes."
West will play Prince Charles during the period where Charles was married to Princess Diana while famously having an affair with his now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. West is recently known for his leading role in the Showtime series The Affair, in which he played a husband who cheated on his wife. Most recently, however, he's known for being photographed kissing an actress who was not his wife.
On Oct. 12, photos surfaced of West kissing his co-star Lily James. On Oct. 13, West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald appeared outside their home to assure press that there was nothing to worry about, with some help from a handwritten note.
"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you," read the note.
West will join The Crown for seasons five and six, which won't debut until 2022 and 2023.
Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.
Season four of The Crown premieres November 15 on Netflix.