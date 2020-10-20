Watch Gwen Stefani Expertly Dodge Blake Shelton Wedding Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, but are they ready to head to the altar?

That's the question Today's Hoda Kotb wanted to know during a virtual interview with the No Doubt star this week. As fans may know, Gwen and Blake will soon celebrate their fifth anniversary together, but if they have any wedding plans, the "Cool" singer is keeping them tight-lipped.

While chatting with Gwen, Hoda said she searched "Gwen and Blake" on her phone and the results ranged from "Gwen and Blake song" to "Gwen and Blake married" to "Gwen and Blake engaged" to "Gwen and Blake call off wedding." After reading some of the headlines, Hoda asked a surprised Gwen, "What's happening with the wedding?"

In response, Gwen told Hoda, "That's a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that's good."

"I don't know," Gwen laughed. "We'll see what happens, you know what I'm saying?"