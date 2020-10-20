Letitia Wright Says the Thought of Filming Black Panther Without Chadwick Boseman Is "Strange"

Letitia Wright is still grieving the loss of her "brother" Chadwick Boseman.

The 26-year-old actress revealed that she feels like it's too soon to talk about the future of the Blank Panther series, following co-star Boseman's heartbreaking death in August due to colon cancer.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she told Porter on Sunday, Oct. 18. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Wright didn't address any details of how Black Panther will adapt without its star T'Challa.

Her decision not to discuss the sequel isn't out of secrecy; it's more likely a reflection of where the film stands after Boseman's death.

Last month, Disney was still grappling with how to proceed with the hit Marvel franchise after losing its beloved superhero, the Black Panther actor himself. There are a few potential outcomes, with one being to somehow replace the irreplaceable Boseman, but it's feared that doing so would result in backlash from fans. A second way forward is for the films to have Shuri (Wright) become the next Black Panther.