Coach's New Men's Outerwear Collection Is NYC Street Style at Its Best

When it comes to men's fashion, no one has a better handle on mixing comfort and style better than top trendsetters Nigel Sylvester from the BMX world and fashion fixture Bloody Osiris. Coach tapped both to partner with on the label's new men's fall outerwear line.

Titled A New York Story, the collection, shot by photographer Joshua Kissi, gives us a glimpse into each man's hometown origins. Sylvester's was shot in Queens while Osiris' was shot in Harlem.