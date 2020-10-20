Jeff Bridges Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The legendary actor shared the news on Twitter with a reference to one of his most memorable movie roles, The Big Lebowski.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he began his post on Monday, Oct. 19. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Shortly after giving an update on his health, he added, "I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

Moreover, the Oscar winner even took a moment to urge his thousands of followers to participate in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3. "And, while I have you," he wrote, "please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."