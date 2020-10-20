A Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Very Unusual Request for Dr. Cat

A difficult decision.
On tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, Krystal from Oklahoma wanted Dr. Cat Begovic to fix her smile.
Well, sort of.
It turned out that Krystal didn't want Dr. Cat to change anything about her smile, but instead, make an addition to it. More specifically, she wanted a dimpleplasty!
The procedure is exactly what it sounds like—a type of plastic surgery used to create dimples on the cheeks—but unlike other cosmetic procedures, such as Botox or lip fillers, a dimpleplasty is actually permanent.
But before the pair started to discuss logistics like these, Krystal took the time to explain just how much she wanted dimples.
"If I had a smile like Gabrielle Union, I would be the happiest person in the world," she said in a confessional. "I think that dimples are just beautiful. I have a couple of friends that have them and whenever they smile, they light up the room."
She noted that the timing of her consultation with Dr. Cat wasn't random. In fact, "It's always been a dream to have dimples on my wedding day," Krystal added.
"I have been with my fiancé Dallas for seven years and he supports me," she continued "He said, 'If that's what makes you happy then go for it.'"
And leading up to her appointment with Dr. Cat, Krystal—tired of using apps to simulate dimples and even researching "how to get dimples naturally"—was fully convinced that she was, indeed, going to "go for it."
However, being from Oklahoma, Dr. Cat wanted to make sure Krystal was 100 percent sure of her decision before she booked a plane ticket.
According to the Dr. 90210 surgeon, 20 to 30 percent of her patients come from out of state or even overseas, and a virtual consultation "is a great way for patients to get information and for me to do an assessment before they fly all the way to Beverly Hills for the surgery."
During the consultation, Dr. Cat broke down every step of a dimpleplasty.
"Essentially, a dimple is created from usually a little gap that's missing in the deep stretchers of the face. When you smile, you see that little space," she explained. "So what the surgery does is to try to recreate that."
The way she does the surgery, Dr. Cat continued, is by using "a little punch biopsy" that removes a small circle of inner mouth skin and a little bit of muscle. Then, she places a stitch that goes from the inside of the cheek to where the dimple is.
Next, she asked Krystal just how deep she wanted her dimples to be, warning her not to go too deep: "I personally have seen a lot of people do the dimpleplasty and patients look like a Cabbage Patch Doll."
After Krystal responded that she wanted her dimples "to look as natural as possible," her excitement seemed to dwindle.
Why?
"The one thing I want to tell you is dimple surgery is a permanent dimple," Dr. Cat said. "It's not like Botox or fillers that wear off or there's medicine that can dissolve it. Because even though the suture that I put in is dissolvable, your body scars in the dimple. So the dimple will be there forever."
"So if for some reason I didn't like it, I would still have it?" Krystal replied, visibly disappointed.
Dr. Cat continued to explain just how permanent the procedure was, adding, "Something that may seem really cute that you really like now, you know, who knows, maybe five, 10 years down the road it might be something you don't like. So it's important to think long term."
While Krystal concluded that she now had to reconsider the surgery, the consultation ended up being the last time we saw her in the Dr. 90210 episode! Perhaps she'll make an appearance in the future?
