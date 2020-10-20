Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear IRL (and on a Budget)

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you binged the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, chances are you might be a little obsessed with her wardrobe (even if it wasn't your cup of tea).
While the Lily Collins-starring series had sprinkles of Carrie Bradshaw and The Devil Wears Prada moments, iconic costume designer Patricia Field undoubtedly mixed a plethora of eye-catching designer pieces that we wish we could get our hands on. Thankfully, there are some key pieces just like Emily's and cute dupes to complete your ringarde wardrobe.
For more clothes that'll make you say "ooh la la," keep scrolling!
Emily's Running Puffer Look
Unfortunately, the exact Nike Plaid Fill Jacket is sold out but we have some similar dupes to keep you warm!
Fleet Street Plaid Puffer Jacket
It's about time to pull our coats out, so of course this is the perfect time to update your fall/winter wardrobe! This jacket features a standup collar and plaid for days.
Reversible Zip Up Puffer Jacket
Not to be dramatic, but we're obsessed with this reversible puffer. And if you want to add that certain je ne sais quoi, the jacket has a toggle waist!
Noisy May Tall Teddy Jacket
You probably won't want to run in this, but it's still cozy AF and a perfect layering piece to your athleisure look. While this is an ASOS Tall jacket, this can be an oversized 'fit for our petit mignonnes.
SHEIN Plus Drawstring Plaid Padded Jacket
This jacket comes in sizes 12-20 and is also REVERSIBLE!
Zurie Jacket
This cropped cutie features a faux-fur-lined hood and elastic waistband.
Emily's Gingham Look
Honestly, blazer sets are très chic and probably here to stay.
Oversized Blazer
We like to see our checks and wear them too. This oversized checkered print blazer is perfect for layering.
Jersey Suit Blazer in Gingham
Fun fact: This blazer has a little stretch to it.
SHEIN Plus Button Gingham Blazer
This double button blazer comes in sizes L-4XL.
Oversized Blazer
Wear it with matching bottoms or a separate look; this versatile oversized blazer is a must—and it's selling out fast.
Casual Mom Short - Gingham
These shorts are soft, strong, breathable and 100% cotton.
SHEIN Plus Belted Gingham Shorts
These stylish shorts feature a buckle belt.
Oversized Gingham Loose Floaty Shorts
Want a looser feel? These shorts are perfect for that oversized look.
Topshop Petite Gingham Mini Skirt
This skirt runs from sizes 0-10 and is designed for petite sizes. It has a split detail and is high-waisted.
SHEIN Plus Split Hem Gingham Skort
The only check we're splitting is the hem on this skort. Sizes include XL-4XL
Wilson Mini Skirt
If shorts weren't the vibe, try a gingham skirt to match your blazer!
Wool Beret
This is the pièce de résistance of Emily's gingham look.
My Accessories London Quilted Cross Body
While we wish we had a quilted Chanel bag, there are so many dupes with the same feel. This quilted crossbody is made out of faux leather and perfect for anything that won't fit in your pockets.
Mellow World Amanda Quilted Crossbody
This bag is a little skinnier and can double as a clutch if you're looking for some variety.
Peta & Jain Taylor Black Croc Bag
Not exactly a Chanel dupe, but this features similar gold hardware and straps—and is just so cute we had to include.
Emily's Yellow Ganni Outfit
Unfortunately, the Danish fashion brand is sold out of this tank and skirt set (we though it was a dress too, don't worry) but we've got dresses reminiscent of Emily's office attire.
House of Harlow x Revolve Russo Maxi
Not exactly a bandana pattern vibe, but...it has dots!
Pleated Cami Midi Dress - Yellow
This midi dress can be a versatile piece throughout your wardrobe. It has a tie-side and a V-neck and back.
Petite Pleated Cami Midi Dress - Mustard
Midi dresses can be tricky for our petites, so thankfully we found a dress guaranteed to fall right where it should!
Ball Edge Belt
This belt can be adjusted to fit at your hips and waist!
Emily's Bucket Hat Look
You can buy the exact Kangol bucket hat Emily wears in the 7th episode of the first season!
Kangol Tropic Bin Bucket Hat - Azalea
This stylish bucket hat has a close fitting crown and short brim. Sizes are limited to Large and XL currently.
Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat
Same brand, different colors. If fuchsia isn't your style, try this! Colors include: red, white, and black.
Emily's Crossbody Look
You can see here that Emily is wearing a Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera bag. Shop below for similar colors and styles!
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag
This leather camera bag features the iconic double J logo and colorblocked straps.
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag - Dragon Fruit Multi
This bag features two zip sections and interior/exterior slip pockets.
Billie Small Crossbody
This has the same shape and feel of a Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag but less than half of the price!
