Halsey Debuts Shaved Head in New Transformation Video

Halsey is rocking a new 'do.

The 26-year-old singer took to TikTok on Monday, Oct. 19 to debut her buzz cut. The two-time Grammy nominee started off the video by sporting long locks. But with a flip of her hair, she showcased her clean-shaven scalp. Many fans were excited about the change, too.

"Ugh it looks absolutely amazing," one follower wrote in the comments section.

Added another, "WE LOVE BALDSEY."

When a Twitter follower asked about her decision to go bald, Halsey replied, "I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn't shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said 'Mm this is nice but I miss bald' and then so I did it!"

Halsey had actually hinted she was ready to switch up her style last week. "When I was bald everybody was so damn mean to mean [sic]," she tweeted on Oct. 15. "Now every hot girl ever has a bald head does that mean I can go bald again or what."