Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley Sets the Record Straight On That Diamond Ring

Roses and rings!
Clare Crawley might be looking for love on the latest season of The Bachelorette, but she's already found a keeper... in a diamond ring that is. As of late, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the 39-year-old star wearing a shiny sparkler on her wedding finger.
However, The Bachelorette lead is setting the record straight on her jewelry piece. In a detailed Instagram post, Clare explained the real reason she's been flashing the band around. Spoiler: it has a whole lot of meaning.
"People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why," the hairstylist began her caption on Monday, Oct. 19. "The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love."
"In the past," Clare continued, "I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty."
In closing, Clare left her thousands of followers with one final note. "This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened," she shared. "I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me."
While The Bachelorette just premiered, it's safe to say an engagement ring could be in Clare's near future. During the first night, the reality TV star knew right away that one of her suitors was special.
"Oh man," Clare muttered under her breath, after meeting contestant Dale Moss. "I knew it! It feels like I just met my husband. Oh my god. I'm shaking."
Chris Harrison was so taken aback by Clare's statement that he asked, "Did you say you think you may have just met your husband?"
"Yeah," Clare responded. "Every other guy I felt confident with but with Dale, everything else went dark around me. I don't even know what I just said. Did I sound OK? Did I say anything at all? I felt everything that I haven't felt ever."
She added, "I felt it. I just know. I'm 39. Like, you know these things. I know what I want. I know when I feel that feeling... Obviously, I'd like to meet everybody, but man."
Speaking to E! News on Monday, Clare expressed the same sentiments about meeting Dale on the first night.
"Obviously the chemistry and the connection was very apparent that it was there," she said on E!'s Daily Pop. "But there's also, I mean, I've been around enough to know that there is lust and there's that kind of initial spark, but when the real test is, I think, when you go through things, and you start having those deep conversations, those hard conversations and actually connecting."
Clare also pointed out that her reaction to things this season are very much real. As she put it, "The cameras are not right there in your face. They're all really far away, so it's easy to be in the moment."
Only time will tell who wins Clare's heart. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.