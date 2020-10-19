Clare Crawley's One and Only Bachelorette Regret May Surprise You

Baring Bachelorette secrets.
Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette may have just premiered, but it already has all of Bachelor Nation talking—and for good reason: months ago, multiple sources told E! News that Clare found love very early on and subsequently left the show. Fans are now watching this exact scenario play out week to week, but if the first episode was any indication of just how quickly Clare decides to risk it all for one of her suitors, she won't be on our screens much longer.
So does Clare regret anything about her time as The Bachelorette?
"Not one single thing," Clare said on Monday, Oct. 19's Daily Pop.
However, when E! co-host Justin Sylvester pushed back, she added, "I'll tell you. There is one thing..."
Spoiler alert: Clare's answer had nothing to do with the outcome of the show, or Dale Moss, who Bachelor Nation devotees were quick to notice that upon meeting the football player, Clare said she felt like she just met her husband.
Her actual regret, as it turns out, is much more relatable.
"I ate way too many chicken nuggets," she revealed. "I swear to you, I had it for every single meal. I congratulated myself after every single rose ceremony—getting through 12 hours of handing out roses—with chicken nuggets every single day, Justin."
"I do regret that," the Bachelor franchise star added. "I do regret that."
Clare did go on to talk about Dale, even explaining how she was able to avoid leaving The Bachelorette the minute she gave Dale her first impression rose.
"Obviously the chemistry and the connection was very apparent that it was there," she began. "But there's also, I mean, I've been around enough to know that there is lust and there's that kind of initial spark, but when the real test is, I think, when you go through things, and you start having those deep conversations, those hard conversations and actually connecting."
Speaking of lust, Justin couldn't help but ask for Clare's thoughts on getting "touchy feely" on national television.
"I think you go into this going, 'I'm gonna be respectable, and...like, set these boundaries,' but when you're in the moment of it, and you're feeling all of the feels, especially after quarantine, you just go for it," Clare expressed. "The cameras are not right there in your face. They're all really far away, so it's easy to be in the moment."
Interestingly enough, that's exactly what former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay told Clare prior to the show: "'Live in the moment, she said. And she always just said follow your gut, follow your heart, live in the moment and forget what anybody says."
Though Clare noted that Rachel was "hands down" the Bachelorette who gave her the best advice, she revealed that she's in a group chat with many of "the women before me."
Clare added that compared to her predecessors, she's "probably the most difficult Bachelorette" producers have ever dealt with.
When she said this to a member of production, Clare recalled him saying, "You are, because they can't manipulate [you.]'"
"There is no kind of working around the system for me," she continued. "And they can't tell me—I mean, they can suggest things, but I know what I want. I know what I'm looking for."
And that's why we love you, Clare!
