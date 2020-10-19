Here's Proof Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Love Recreating Their Engagement Photo Pose

A picture is really worth a thousand words.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posed for a new black and white portrait tied to the special edition of their TIME100 Talks, coming out Tuesday, Oct. 20.

While the couple's smile and impeccable fashion style is enough to get royal fans excited, it may just be Meghan's pose that has romantics buzzing.

In the new photo captured by Matt Sayles, Prince Harry was seen resting on the arm of a chair. As for his wife, Meghan was sitting in a chair with her arm draped over her husband's legs.

If the pose looked familiar, you're not alone. Fans quickly recalled the couple's engagement photos where Meghan rested her arm on Prince Harry's lap.

Poses aside, Prince Harry and Meghan's new portrait marks their first since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.