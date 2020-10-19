John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Really Stand After That Steamy Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raised eyebrows recently with a series of steamy photos on Instagram. Now, E! News has learned where Stormi Webster's parents stand amid relationship rumors.

Back on? Not so fast.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are parents to daughter Stormi Webster, raised eyebrows over the weekend when they posed for a series of intimate photos on Instagram. In one of the steamy pictures posted to social media on Oct. 17, the Grammy nominee went shirtless as he stood alongside his ex, who was rocking a pantless look.

"dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial," the beauty mogul captioned the photo. "this collection is wow congrats !!! can't wait to see more."

As fans may recall, Kylie confirmed her split from Travis in late 2019, so this reunion had all of social media—including Khloe Kardashian—shook. However, don't get your hopes up for a romantic reunion just yet, because a source tells E! News that Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, are just friends.

"They are just friends. There's nothing going on with them," the insider shares. "They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them."

"They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends," the source adds. "It works and there is no drama."

In September, a separate source also shared some insight into Kylie and Travis' relationship, one year after their breakup.

"Kylie and Travis are good," the insider told E! News. "They aren't together romantically and are doing their own thing."

The insider also explained the exes often "come together" for their daughter, adding, "They are always in touch and spend time together with Stormi,"

In Oct. 2019, Kylie took to social media to speak out about her split from Travis for the first time.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

