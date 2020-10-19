Dr. Q Needs Terrence's Scrotum Skin for a Nipple Reconstruction: Watch His Hilarious Reaction

Back at it again.

We've already introduced Dr. 90210 fans to Terrence—a patient who's major weight loss left him with sagging skin he's hoping to get rid of with help from Dr. Suzanne Quardt on tonight's all-new episode—but it turns out there's more to his story.

For an idea of what's to come, take a look at another sneak peek of the new patient's appearance on the E! show in the above clip, in which Dr. Q begins by revealing that Terrence will have to undergo an additional procedure after getting his sagging breasts and stomach fixed.

What sort of surgery, exactly? Nipple reconstruction.

"I always knew Dr. Q was going to take care of me and could handle anything, but last week she told me how she was going to handle making a new nipple..." Terrence explains before the Dr. 90210 cameras flash back to his previous consultation.