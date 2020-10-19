John CenaBillboard Music AwardsE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
True Crime Fanatic? Watch the Hair-Raising Trailer For Quibi’s Murder Unboxed

Quibi's Murder Unboxed follows eight real-life murder cases each presented through random items of evidence that are crucial to the story. Watch the trailer here.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 19, 2020
Unboxing videos have been a staple of internet culture for years, giving viewers first looks and never-before-seen access to products of every kind. If you're interested in watching influencers review the best beauty blenders, hot chicken sandwiches or iPhones, there's a YouTube video for that. 

Now, Quibi has borrowed that tried-and-true approach for Murder Unboxed, a new true crime series that's actually pretty different from others in the genre. As the name implies, viewers will be introduced to seemingly random items (think: a samurai sword, tomahawk and Playboy magazine) that together help a crime story unfold.

A part of the official description is below: "What do a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder? Quibi's new true crime series, Murder Unboxed, will reveal the connections by dusting off the boxes of evidence from outlandish and real-life murder cases."

The exclusive look at the trailer reveals that Murder Unboxed follows eight real-life cases that are told through interviews with the investigators, prosecutors and witnesses involved along with dramatized reactions. And yes, all of the pieces of evidence in each box are from the actual cases (creepy!).

One narrator teases an episode by sharing, "This is one of the most tragic cases. The level of violence was beyond the pale."

Like other Quibi shows, each Murder Unboxed episode is at most 10 minutes long, just enough to get your whodunnit fix and move on to something totally escapist (may we suggest Emily in Paris?). 

Murder Unboxed is now streaming on Quibi.

